Farewell cabinet meeting decides to sell Toshakhana gifts through open auction

The farewell meeting of the federal cabinet on Wednesday decided to sell the Toshakhana gifts through an open auction.

The money received from the Toshakhana auction will be spent on the welfare of orphans, the meeting decided.

Sources said the cabinet decided to appoint Salimullah as deputy governor of the State Bank of Pakistan.

They further said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will address the joint session of parliament after which he will forward a summary for the dissolution of the assembly to the president.

The sources further said that Prime Minister Sharif expressed his gratitude to cabinet members for their full cooperation.

The federal cabinet expressed satisfaction over the one-and-a-half-year rule of the government.

The PM appreciated the performance of the cabinet members within a short period of time, and also the role of the allies in managing the country economically.

The meeting sternly criticized the former government for plunging the country into problems.

The PM remarked that entering into the IMF program was necessary for the country, adding there is no doubt the conditions were strict and harsh.

Without the IMF program, Pakistan would have faced many challenges, including about foreign exchange reserves, Shehbaz claimed.

He further said Pakistan’s bankruptcy would have created a disastrous situation for the country, adding the IMF program has been signed and the country saved from bankruptcy.

“The IMF tied our hands and feet regarding subsidies,” PM Sharif said.

Shehbaz said that after the completion of the assembly’s term today, he would send a summary to the president for its dissolution.

He said when the president dissolves the assembly, a caretaker government will take over.

The premier also apprised the cabinet about the discussion regarding investment with a delegation from Saudi Arabia. He claimed there will be an investment of $14 to $15 billion.

Under the CPEC, Shehbaz said, Pakistan will be taken on the path of development.

“We will end poverty and unemployment from Pakistan and break the begging bowl,” the PM vowed. “We will eliminate debt and make Pakistan great.”

Shehbaz said that if given another opportunity in the future, an agricultural revolution will be brought in the country.