IHC adjourns Imran’s plea challenging sentence in Toshakhana case

The Islamabad High Court issued notices to the parties concerned, did not suspend Imran Khan’s sentence in the Toshakhana criminal case and adjourned the hearing.

The court was hearing the PTI chairman’s appeal against his sentence in the Toshakhana criminal case awarded by the trial court.

IHC Chief Justice Aamir Farooq said the case will not be extended for too long and decided in four to five days.

Khawaja Haris commented in the court that if a decision has been written without hearing him, what will be its significance.

“Our appeal should be heard on a daily basis,” he sought, adding the trial court also held the proceedings daily.

The chief justice said the court will try to fix the case for hearing soon.

Khawaja Haris told the IHC he went to the sessions judge’s court but was told he could not be head anymore. He then asked if the court should have not heard him.

He said the trial court pronounced the verdict on the maintainability of the case without hearing him.

He also alleged that his clerk was harassed in the Supreme Court and high court.

“Can a verdict be pronounced without hearing the suspect and his lawyer?” Khawaja Haris questioned.

“We filed two petitions against declaring the case maintainable,” the counsel said, adding the IHC remanded the case back to the trial court.

The trial court passed its judgment without giving us a proper opportunity of hearing, he remarked.

“I reached the trial court at 12:15pm, but I was told the verdict will be pronounced at 12:30pm,” he went on.

The court also directed to summon the trial court record.

Imran’s lawyer Latif Khosa asked for the case to be fixed tomorrow.

He said the PTI chairman’s right to defense was suspended, and an application against the suspension is pending in this court. However, despite this, the verdict was announced.

At the outset, Sardar Latif Khosa complained about the harassment of lawyers.

He told Justice Farooq that being the chief justice he was the father of the Islamabad High Court as well as lawyers.

“As a father you also have a responsibility to protect lawyers,” Khosa remarked.

He added that yesterday, the FIA detained a lawyer for eight hours.

The CJ replied that he found out about it and was looking into the matter.