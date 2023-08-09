Four people killed in two accidents in Balochistan

In a heart-wrenching turn of events, Balochistan witnessed a somber day as four lives were tragically lost and two individuals sustained injuries in separate accidents that unfolded across different areas of the province.

In the Loralai district, a devastating collision between a pick-up truck and a Mazda car claimed the lives of three individuals.

The incident occurred in the Dera Murtat area, leaving the community grappling with shock and grief.

Meanwhile, in the Harnai district, another distressing incident unfolded as a coal miner fell victim to a mudslide within the confines of a coal mine.

The miner was caught in a treacherous mudslide, resulting in serious injuries.

Swift action was taken to rescue the injured worker, who was promptly transported to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for urgent medical attention.