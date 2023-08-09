Army possesses means to thwart nefarious designs of adversaries: COAS

Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir visited the Tilla Field Firing Ranges near Jhelum today.

The army chief witnessed live fire and manoeuvres of the advanced VT-4 tanks, shoot and scoot capabilities of long range SH-15 artillery guns and innovative equipment display.

He appreciated the combat proficiency of the crews and their mastery over state-of-the-art weaponry.

“The Pakistan Army is alive to the existing and emerging challenges and possessed the wherewithal to thwart nefarious designs of its adversaries through the entire gamut of threat,” Gen Munir said on the occasion.

He also appreciated the high degree of professionalism, battle worthiness and offensive spirit displayed by the troops of the Strike Corps.

Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by the Mangla Corps commander and was briefed on operational readiness of the Strike Corps.