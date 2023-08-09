Two cops among six injured in Quetta grenade attack

In a disturbing incident, a hand grenade attack in Quetta left six individuals wounded, including two valiant policemen.

The attack transpired near the Joint Road area, where unidentified assailants hurled a grenade at the patrolling officers who were on a routine patrol.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police Operation Zohaib Hasan, chaos erupted as the explosive device detonated, injuring the officers and civilians nearby.

The wounded, identified as Talha, Madiha, Madhu, Najibullah, Jalaluddin, and Sardar, were promptly rushed to a nearby medical facility for urgent treatment.

Meanwhile, law enforcement agencies are currently in hot pursuit of the assailants, vowing to bring them to justice swiftly.

Terror plot foiled

On the other hand, a potentially catastrophic disaster was averted in the Panjgur district of Balochistan.

The security personnel detected a suspicious vehicle and, upon closer inspection, uncovered a concealed bomb within it.

The Bomb Disposal unit, successfully defused the explosive, preventing a potential catastrophe.

Furthermore, an assortment of weapons was seized from the vehicle, raising questions about the motives behind this sinister plot.

As investigations continue into both incidents, the authorities are determined to ensure the safety and security of the citizens.