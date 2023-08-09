Our economy can’t grow with high power tariff: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday stated that Pakistan’s economy cannot grow with high power tariff, stressing that ‘power plants operating on costlier fuel“ should be replaced’.

On his official twitter handle, the premier wrote: “As part of the government’s revolutionary solarisation project of generating 10,000 MW to replace the costly thermal power, I launched a program for solarisation of 100,000 tube wells yesterday”.

He added that the solarisation of tube wells will provide cheap electricity to the farmers and boost country’s domestic agricultural yield, leading to self-sufficiency in food production.

“The long-term solution lies in tapping our abundant solar & hydel energy resources,” the Prime Minister said, adding that ‘a total of Rs377 billion will be spent on solarisation of tube wells’.

He further added, “Other than solar, nuclear and coal power projects, the coalition government has focused its attention on development of hydropower projects”.

The premier also said that Pakistan has offered brotherly country, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to invest in multipurpose Diamer Bhasha dam.

In another Tweet, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the coalition government had laid the foundation of economic recovery in the form of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

“In my address in yesterday’s ceremony, I made it clear that the best way to pay tribute to the martyrs is to make Pakistan economically strong and self-sufficient,” he said in a tweet.

The prime minister said it was an honor for him to attend and address the function organized in honor of martyrs and Ghazis at GHQ yesterday.

“The nation is indebted to all these great families whose loved ones sacrificed their lives for our safe and bright future. Living nations always remember their services,” he added.