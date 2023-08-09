Zoom faces competition as WhatsApp adds screen sharing to video calls

Zoom’s dominance is being challenged as WhatsApp introduces the capability to share screens during video calls, enhancing the platform’s video-calling experience.

This move positions WhatsApp in direct competition with established video conferencing apps like Microsoft Meet, Google Meet, Zoom, and Apple’s FaceTime.

Mark Zuckerberg, Meta’s CEO, announced the new feature via a Facebook post and on Instagram.

The screen sharing option, unveiled as the latest enhancement, permits users to share a variety of content, from documents to photos and even their shopping carts, with participants during video calls.

Initially launched for select Android beta testers towards the end of May, screen sharing on WhatsApp is accessible through the “Share” icon.

Users are granted the choice to share a particular app or their entire screen, closely resembling the functionality found on widely-used video-conferencing platforms like Google Meet and Zoom.

According to WhatsApp, the phased rollout of the screen-sharing feature has commenced across Android, iOS, and Windows Desktop platforms.

This means that while the feature might not be instantly visible to all users, its availability is expected to expand soon.

In addition to screen sharing, WhatsApp has introduced Landscape mode for video calls, enhancing the viewing experience by offering a wider and more immersive perspective compared to the existing Portrait mode.

This Landscape mode is particularly valuable in conjunction with screen sharing.

Video calling has been a feature of WhatsApp for over six years, initially introduced to all users in November 2016. However, to remain competitive, the messaging app continues to enhance its services.

Recent improvements include introducing picture-in-picture support for video calls on iOS and allowing the sharing of short video messages within chats. The importance of video as a primary communication tool for users has driven these developments.

The inclusion of screen sharing marks a significant step in the evolution of video-conferencing apps, catering not only to professionals but also to general consumers.

Apple’s FaceTime integrated a similar feature, SharePlay, in 2021, allowing iOS users to natively share their screens. WhatsApp has expanded this concept by making screen sharing accessible across Android, iOS, and desktop platforms.