NAB arrests Moonis Elahi’s secretary on kickbacks charges

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) apprehended Sohail Asghar Awan, the secretary of former federal minister Moonis Elahi, on Wednesday, following allegations of kickbacks in government contracts.

NAB Lahore took decisive action by arresting Awan, who is accused of allegedly receiving substantial kickbacks in relation to government contracts.

The anti-corruption watchdog presented the accused before Accountability Court Judge Zubair Shehzad Kayani, where NAB firmly reiterated the gravity of the alleged corruption involving millions of rupees.

Awan’s alleged involvement in illicit financial activities has been supported by a plethora of evidence. NAB officials have underlined the necessity of retrieving crucial documents and pertinent materials from Awan to further bolster their case.

In line with legal protocols, NAB requested the court to grant physical remand for the accused, enabling thorough investigation into the matter.

In a decision that underscored the court’s commitment to due process, Accountability Court Judge Kayani approved the physical remand of Sohail Asghar Awan until August 16.