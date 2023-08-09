Imran Khan’s lawyers booked over clash with Attock Jail officials

Two lawyers of PTI Chairman Imran Khan have been booked in a case of tearing off the uniform of a government official following a clash with the staff of the Attock district jail.

The FIR includes provisions of interfering with government business, threatening of serious consequences and tearing the uniform of a jail official.

The case was registered in the Attock City police station on the complaint of District Jail Deputy Superintendent Afzaal Warraich.

According to the FIR, advocate Umair Khan Niazi reached the civil judges residence checkpost at 8:40pm to deliver Islamabad High Court orders to the jail administration.

On receiving information, Head Warder Abrar Khan and Warder Usman Ahmed Khan reached the checkpost to receive the orders of the high court. Advocate Sher Afzal Khan also reached the spot.

The FIR stated that the lawyers were asked to provide the court orders, however, both of them insisted on meeting PTI chief Imran Khan and getting the power of attorney signed.

When they were apprised of the jail lock-up and regulations, they became violent and started behaving inappropriately, it claimed. They then attacked Warder Usman, who was rescued by the head warder.

During the altercation, the suspects tore off the uniform of head warder Abrar and threatened him with serious consequences, the report mentions.

The policemen deputed at the checkpost were witness to the entire episode.