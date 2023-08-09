Date revealed for Apple’s iPhone 15 series event

The eagerly awaited Apple event for the launch of the iPhone 15 series is highly likely to occur on Tuesday, September 12, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

Confirming earlier suggestions, Gurman noted that signs increasingly point towards this date. This fits the pattern of previous iPhone unveiling, typically scheduled within the first two weeks of September.

Mark Gurman had initially proposed both September 12 and September 13 as potential event dates in his recent Power On newsletter. However, the emerging consensus now leans towards Tuesday as the stronger possibility.

Apple traditionally schedules its autumn iPhone events during the early weeks of September, often favouring Tuesdays. This strategic timing enables Apple to boost iPhone sales ahead of the fiscal quarter’s end.

Should the iPhone 15 line-up be introduced on September 12 and Apple maintains its customary timeline, pre-orders are likely to commence on Friday, September 15. The official launch would then follow on Friday, September 22.

The forthcoming reveal is anticipated to encompass four fresh iPhone models: the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The Dynamic Island feature is anticipated to extend across all iPhone 15 models, alongside Apple’s transition to USB-C for charging, replacing the Lightning port.

Most of the additional enhancements are expected to be exclusive to the Pro variants, featuring slimmer bezels, an upgraded A17 chip, innovative camera technology, and more, as highlighted in our comprehensive summaries of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro.

The fall event is also projected to introduce the Apple Watch Series 9 and the new Apple Watch Ultra. After the event, the release of iOS 17, iPadOS 17, tvOS 17, and watchOS 10 is anticipated.