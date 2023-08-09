Shehbaz says meeting with opp leader over caretaker PM tomorrow

In a pivotal turn of events, the much-anticipated meeting scheduled between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Raja Riaz for today, aimed at finalising a name for the caretaker prime minister slot has been postponed.

This was announced by the prime minister himself during his farewell speech to the joint session of parliament on Wednesday.

The postponement has left the crucial decision regarding the caretaker premier in a state of uncertainty.

While the meeting between the premier and the opposition leader has been rescheduled for tomorrow.

However, the opposition leader, the opposition leader refuted recent reports of a postponed meeting and reiterated his anticipation of a forthcoming dialogue with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

“The information circulating regarding the postponement of today’s meeting is not accurate,” declared Raja Riaz during his conversation with SAMAA TV.

He asserted that a scheduled meeting between himself and the Prime Minister is indeed on the horizon.

“The discussions between the Prime Minister and me are expected to take place today,” stated Raja Riaz, highlighting the ongoing nature of the dialogue. He emphasized that the precise details regarding the venue and timing of the meeting are yet to be finalized.