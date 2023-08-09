ECP, AGP issued notices on plea about non-disclosure of Toshakhana gifts in assets

The Lahore High Court has sought a response from the election commission and others, and issued a notice to the attorney general for Pakistan for assistance on a petition seeking action against all the lawmakers who have not disclosed the Toshakhana gifts in their asset details.

The court also appointed the Supreme Court Bar Association president and the Punjab Bar Council vice chairman as amici curiae.

The petition maintains that PTI Chairman Imran Khan has been sentenced to prison for three years on the request of the election commission.

The ECP is not fulfilling the requirements of justice, it adds.

The commission did not take any action against the members of the assembly who did not show the Toshakhana gifts they have retained in their asset details.

The petition claims that PPP leader Asif Zardari, and former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Yousaf Raza Gilani have not revealed the Toshakhana gifts in their assets.

The election commission is deliberately not taking action against these members of the assembly, it maintains.

The court ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan to take action against the lawmakers who have not shown the Toshakhana gifts they have retained in their asset details.