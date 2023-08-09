IPP surges forward as PTI’s key officials switch sides

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party in Hafizabad is dealing with another significant blow as several key officials, including District Secretary Afzaal Ahmad Hanjara, Vice President Rai Nawaz Kharal, and Secretary Sikandar Hayat Tarar, have joined Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP).

The decision of these high-ranking officials to defect from PTI to IPP was made public after they met Abdul Aleem Khan, the President of IPP, at the party’s central secretariat.

Aleem Khan welcomed the new members from the Hafizabad district, pointing out that this recent addition to IPP follows a similar trend seen in Kasur, where more individuals from various political backgrounds have shown their support for the party’s vision and mission.

Speaking to the media, Khan emphasized that the welfare of laborers and farmers remains the top priority of the party.

He also highlighted the importance of creating a strong economic foundation, stating that a prosperous economy would naturally dispel clouds of disillusionment among the populace.

Khan expressed unwavering confidence in the people’s trust and noted that with the launch of the election campaign, a groundswell of support will gradually build up.