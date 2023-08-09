Power tariff for Karachiites raised by Rs2.31

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Wednesday notified Rs2.31 per unit hike under monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) to K-Electric consumers.

The decision was announced through a notification issued by Nepra, which revealed that the fuel cost adjustment would contribute to the bills of K-Electric customers, marking a significant change in the financial landscape for many households in the city.

This move aims to address the fluctuating fuel prices that impact the overall cost of generating electricity.

Nepra’s decision follows a thorough hearing on fuel price adjustments held on July 26, where K-Electric and government-run distribution companies (discos) were under scrutiny. Consumers of government discos have also faced an increase in their electricity bills, with a surge of Rs1.81 per unit.

The increase in government discos’ customers has been attributed to the monthly fuel charges adjustment, as outlined in Nepra’s notification.

While the decision was met with concerns about its potential impact on consumers, the regulatory authority emphasized that the increase was a necessary measure to align with the changing dynamics of fuel costs.

The adjustment is set to impose an additional financial burden of approximately Rs24 billion on distribution company consumers, excluding Lifeline and Electric Vehicle Charging Stations users. Meanwhile, K-Electric customers will collectively need to accommodate an extra burden of around Rs4.30 billion.