Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan » Punjab

LHC issues notices on plea seeking to declare Official Secrets Act null, void

Federal govt, others issued notices on local lawyer's petition
Arshad Ali Aug 09, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

The Lahore High Court has issued notices to the federal government and others on a petition seeking to declare the Official Secrets (Amendment) Act 2023 null and void.

The petition maintains that under this Act, security agencies can enter people’s houses without any warrant.

Justice Shahid Bilal Hasan heard the petition of a local lawyer, Muhammad Muqsit Salim.

The Official Secrets Act has been passed in haste, the petitioner maintains.

He said that wide-ranging powers have been given to the security agencies under the Act. The agencies can enter citizens’ homes without a warrant.

He further said the security agencies can charge any person or citizen with being anti-national.

The amendment Act is also a violation of human rights, the petitioner added.

The petition further requested the court to declare the Official Secrets (Amendment) Act 2023 null and void.

lahore high court

official secrets act

Official Secrets (Amendment) Bill, 2023

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Taboola ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular