LHC issues notices on plea seeking to declare Official Secrets Act null, void

The Lahore High Court has issued notices to the federal government and others on a petition seeking to declare the Official Secrets (Amendment) Act 2023 null and void.

The petition maintains that under this Act, security agencies can enter people’s houses without any warrant.

Justice Shahid Bilal Hasan heard the petition of a local lawyer, Muhammad Muqsit Salim.

The Official Secrets Act has been passed in haste, the petitioner maintains.

He said that wide-ranging powers have been given to the security agencies under the Act. The agencies can enter citizens’ homes without a warrant.

He further said the security agencies can charge any person or citizen with being anti-national.

The amendment Act is also a violation of human rights, the petitioner added.

The petition further requested the court to declare the Official Secrets (Amendment) Act 2023 null and void.