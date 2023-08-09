Mum refuses to kill child’s head lice, here’s why

In a peculiar story making rounds online, a mother has caught attention for her refusal to eliminate her child’s head lice, citing her vegan beliefs as the reason behind this decision.

Yes, you’ve read it correctly.

The situation unfolded when a concerned neighbour shared her predicament in a letter to the advice column on coach.nine.com.au.

She described her seven-year-old daughter’s friendship with a neighbouring girl, whose family adheres to a vegan lifestyle.

While the vegan choice was respected, a recent visit to their home raised alarms.

The neighbour’s daughter, who was a guest, was found scratching vigorously due to a head lice infestation.

Faced with this discovery, the woman approached the vegan mother about the issue.

In response, the vegan mother stunned her by stating she had no intention of taking action against the head lice.

Her rationale? ‘Vegans refrain from causing harm to living creatures,’ she explained.

The vegan mother shared her practice of combing the lice and their eggs into the garden, where she believed they had a chance to survive. This revelation left the concerned neighbour astounded.

Seeking advice on the matter, the neighbour questioned how to navigate this dilemma.

While she didn’t want to sever the children’s friendship, she also wanted to protect her own daughter from the head lice.

In response, the advice columnist advised the concerned neighbour that her primary focus should be prevention.

Suggesting practical solutions, she recommended keeping the daughter’s hair tightly tied and employing a protective spray.

A combination of conditioner, tea-tree oil, eucalyptus oil, and water was proposed as a protective hair spray that a friend named Rebel swore by, applying it for a week without washing.

Amidst the advice, a light-hearted suggestion was also put forth: engaging the children in a ‘hairdressers’ play session, allowing for nit removal while they play.

However, it was acknowledged that this might potentially upset the vegan mother.

New South Wales Health advocates mechanical removal as the preferred method to detect and treat head lice, as it effectively addresses the issue without contributing to insecticide resistance or posing a high risk of skin irritation.

Chemical treatments are an alternative, but caution is advised to ensure they are used only on infested heads.

Registered chemical treatments containing insecticides are considered safe, while other substances like home remedies and non-registered insecticides could lead to discomfort.

For accurate guidance on suitable treatments, it is recommended to consult a local pharmacist.