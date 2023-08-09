Punjab cabinet simplifies vehicle transfer process

In a bid to enhance administrative efficiency and expedite the transfer of vehicle ownership, the Punjab Cabinet has approved a set of amendments that promise to simplify the vehicle transfer process.

The amendments, which come as a result of consultations with the Motor Dealers Association, seek to simplify the vehicle transfer process and reduce procedural complexities.

According to a spokesperson from the Excise Department, this modification is expected to significantly expedite the vehicle transfer process, reducing the administrative burden on both sellers and buyers.

Explaining the new procedure, the spokesperson outlined that following the completion of the sale, only the seller will be responsible for initiating the application for biometric transfer.

Subsequently, the buyer will be required to undergo the biometric verification process within 30 days of the sale by paying the prescribed fee.

In case of non-compliance within the specified timeframe, a penalty of Rs10,000 per month will be levied.

Furthermore, the amendments bring forth a new provision that allows for more flexible documentation during the transfer process.

In addition to the inheritance certificate, a family certificate from the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) will also be accepted as a valid document for the transfer of ownership. To ensure adherence to the revised rules, the Excise Department has outlined a clear penalty structure.

If biometric verification is not completed within 120 days, a new biometric verification will be required, accompanied by the imposition of a full penalty.