Behind the scenes of caretaker government

As the dissolution of the National Assembly draws near, Pakistan enters a pivotal phase of transition, awaiting a consensus between the outgoing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and opposition leader Raja Riaz to appoint a caretaker Prime Minister.

This critical decision will determine the country’s leadership until the upcoming elections, with both major parties engaging in discussions to ensure a smooth handover of power.

According to the constitution, if the assembly completes its term, elections must be held within 60 days. However, in case of premature dissolution, this period is extended to 90 days.

The impending dissolution of the National Assembly will also signal the conclusion of the current PTI-led government’s one-and-a-half-year tenure, giving way to a caretaker government until the elections are held.

Formation and role of caretaker setup

The concept of a caretaker setup in Pakistan sets it apart from other democratic nations, as the caretaker government is responsible for overseeing the smooth transition to new elections. This was the first instance of a caretaker government in Pakistan before the 1990 elections.

Since then, all elections, except for the 2002 elections under military ruler General Pervez Musharraf, have taken place under the umbrella of caretaker administrations.

The establishment of a caretaker government in Pakistan is governed by Article 224 of the constitution, which stipulates that if the assembly is dissolved under Article 58, the President, Prime Minister, and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly will mutually agree upon the appointment of a caretaker Prime Minister.

This is in contrast to other democratic setups, where the President or a parliamentary committee plays a role in selecting a caretaker government.

However, the decision rests solely upon the consensus between the Leader of the Opposition and the Prime Minister, without the need for further approvals.

Process of selecting caretaker PM

While the National Assembly is set to dissolve on August 9, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will continue to hold his position until the next few days. According to experts, he will likely remain Prime Minister for at least the next three days, and potentially even up to nine days, depending on circumstances.

As per Article 224 of the constitution, should the assembly be dissolved, the outgoing Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition will hold discussions and come to a mutual agreement on a caretaker Prime Minister. This process, within the legislative framework, provides a three-day window for resolution.

In this regard, Shehbaz Sharif has been engaging in consultations not only with the Leader of the Opposition, Raja Riaz, but also with the allied parties in the government. Reports suggest that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has granted the PML-N the authority to decide on the matter.

What if PM, oppo leader fail to reach?

If an agreement between the Leader of the Opposition and the Prime Minister cannot be reached, the matter will be referred to a parliamentary committee, consisting of eight members – four from the opposition and four from the government. Similarly, a similar setup exists for provincial caretaker governments, with the exception that the committee in the provinces is composed of six members – three from each side.

In cases where the committee is unable to reach a decision within three days, the matter is forwarded to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), which must announce the name of the caretaker Prime Minister within two days.

It should be noted that during the current year, the Punjab Assembly was dissolved in January. At that time, an agreement could not be reached between the Speaker of the Assembly and the Leader of the Opposition, and the matter was referred to the parliamentary committee.

However, even the committee could not come to a consensus, and consequently, the issue was sent to the Election Commission, which then made the decision to appoint the caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab.

Responsibilities

The primary responsibility of a caretaker government in Pakistan is to oversee day-to-day governance affairs until the elected government takes over. It ensures that no major policy decisions are made that could influence the elections and maintains the status quo.

However, an amendment to Section 230 of the Election Act 2017, passed in a joint parliamentary session on July 26, 2023, has expanded the powers of the caretaker government. It empowers the caretaker government to utilize existing projects and programs while also making crucial policy decisions.

Experts note that this amendment allows the caretaker government to have a more proactive role in governance and policy-making, even as the country prepares for the upcoming elections.

As Pakistan navigates these critical days, the decisions made in selecting a caretaker government and its subsequent actions will have far-reaching implications for the country’s political landscape and its future trajectory.