SC prohibits arrest of Imran Khan in lawyer murder case till August 24

The Supreme Court has stayed the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the murder case of a lawyer in Quetta till August 24.

During the hearing of the case on Wednesday, there was an exchange of harsh words between the plaintiff’s lawyer Amanullah Kanrani and the bench.

Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi told the petitioner’s lawyer he would be issued a contempt of court notice. At this, Kanrani apologized to the court. The court then reserved its decision on the pardon.

Imran Khan’s lawyer Latif Khosa told the court that his client had been arrested in another case and lawyer are being summoned.

Amanullah Kanrani then accused Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi of being involved in a case registered in Sindh.

At this, the judge ordered the lawyer to prove his allegations.

Justice Rizvi remarked that if the allegation is not proved, he will issue a contempt of court notice, adding that this was character assassination.

“Which case is being heard against me?” Justice Rizvi questioned.

“If you become a judge, then I will present arguments. But if you want to be a party, then I will say something else,” Kanrani said.

Amanullah Kanrani’s behavior is not like that of senior lawyers, the court remarked.

Kanrani apologized to the court with folded hands.

“I accept your apology,” Justice Yahya Afridi remarked.

Justice Rizvi and Justice Mazahar Naqvi, however, refused to accept the apology and the court reserved its decision on his apology.