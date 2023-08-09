Surgery on Rizwana’s face, back underway at General Hospital

A team of doctors has started performing a surgery on Rizwana, the teen domestic worker undergoing treatment at the Lahore General Hospital, for her deep wounds.

Rizwana is undergoing a face and back surgery under plastic surgeon Dr Romana of the General Hospital.

The young girl has been under treatment for around two weeks at the Lahore hospital after she was brought here from Sargodha.

Rizwana had allegedly been brutally tortured by her employers in Islamabad, an administrative officer of the Islamabad Judicial Complex and his wife Somia.

Sources in the medical board formed for Rizwana’s treatment say a surgery of the deep wounds on her face and back has started.

This important surgery may take a long time, according to the sources.

Besides General Hospital’s Dr Romana, plastic surgeons from Mayo, Services and Jinnah Hospitals are also included in the board performing the surgery on Rizwana.

The sources said that Rizwana will undergo multiple surgeries for around a month.

A report of the surgery on Rizwana will be submitted to caretaker Punjab Health Minister Dr Javed Akram.