PM’s Kisan Package falters as disbursement lags behind

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s Kisan Package, aimed at providing much-needed support to farmers, falls short of expectations as all five announced schemes struggle to achieve their intended goals.

According to official documents, out of the announced loans totaling 158.40 billion, a mere 27.43 billion rupees have been disbursed, revealing a glaring gap between the initial ambitions and the current realities.

A detailed assessment of the situation points to the stringent conditions attached to the Prime Minister Kisan Package as a primary contributor to the slow pace of subsidized loan issuance to farmers.

Among the schemes, the concessional loans earmarked for flood-affected farmers have seen notably limited traction, with only six billion rupees disbursed out of the allocated seventy billion rupees.

The scheme designed to provide a markup subsidy and risk-sharing mechanism has similarly struggled to gain momentum, with a mere one billion rupees released out of the anticipated fifty-six billion rupees.

The Prime Minister Youth Business and Agriculture Loan Scheme, aimed at promoting entrepreneurship and agribusiness among young individuals, has seen a more favorable but still underwhelming performance. Of the 15 billion rupees allocated, 12.82 billion have been released.

Moreover, the promotion of modern agro Small and Medium Enterprises through the package has faced hurdles in terms of disbursement as well. With 10 billion rupees allocated for this initiative, only 2.95 billion rupees have been released.

The mega Kissan Package was unveiled on October 31, 2022.