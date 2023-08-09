IHC puts off plea seeking to transfer Imran to Adiala jail till Aug 11

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday adjourned the hearing on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) plea seeking to transfer former prime minister Imran Khan from Attock Jail to Adiala Jail.

On August 5, Mr Khan was sentenced to three years in jail in the Toshakhana case after a district and sessions court in the federal capital convicted him for “corrupt practices” related to the state gift depository.

The IHC chief justice Aamer Farooq heard the case, and Khan’s counsel Sher Afzal Marwat appeared before the court.

During the hearing, Marwat argued that there was no justifiable reason to detain the PTI Chairman in Attock jail, requesting the court to permit home-cooked meals and visitation rights.

In response to Marwat’s plea, the Chief Justice commented, “I see in this regard,” indicating a consideration of the request.

In addition, both the federal government and the Punjab government have been called upon to submit their responses by Friday, contributing to the broader legal discourse surrounding the matter.

The lawyer further implored the court for an expedited resolution by the following day, but the decision was ultimately reached to adjourn the hearing until August 11.

One key aspect of the proceedings pertains to the court’s intention to facilitate a meeting between Chairman PTI Imran Khan and concerned parties. This indicates a potential move towards addressing the legal concerns and requests raised in the plea.