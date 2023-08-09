iPhone 15 leak points towards groundbreaking alterations

A recently surfaced image appears to unveil USB-C connectors that could be integrated into the upcoming iPhone 15 lineup.

This development provides further support to the growing speculation that Apple might be moving away from the Lightning port.

The transition of the iPhone 15 series from the Lightning port to USB-C seems increasingly likely.

Esteemed analysts such as Ming-Chi Kuo have repeatedly stressed this shift, and the European Union’s requirement for such a change has added to the momentum.

The new image, shared by two sources on X, supposedly showcases the charging port components for the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

However, crucial details remain undisclosed, including the origin of these components and the absence of a corresponding part for the iPhone 15 Pro.

It’s noteworthy that while the image was posted by two separate X accounts, one of these accounts has a history of sharing fabricated information.

Apple is anticipated to officially introduce the iPhone 15 series around September 12, 2023.

Apple has already embraced USB-C for its iPad series, marking a significant shift from the Lightning connector.

The impending alteration in the iPhone line comes in response to mounting pressure from the European Union, which is pushing for the adoption of USB-C as a universal standard.

This change will simplify the process of using charging cables from various sources for users across the board.