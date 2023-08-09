Hot, humid weather sweeps across Pakistan

As the scorching summer sun maintains its grip on the country, the Meteorological Department has predicted hot and humid conditions for most parts of the nation.

The Meteorological Department has issued a weather forecast indicating the possibility of rain accompanied by strong winds and thundershowers in specific regions.

According to the department’s latest update, Northeast Punjab, South Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Kashmir are likely to experience rain with strong winds and thundershowers.

Meanwhile, central and southern parts of Sindh are also expected to witness a change in weather patterns, as rain and wind are anticipated to provide some relief from the stifling heat.

Coastal areas are also forecasted to experience rain accompanied by thunderstorms. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Department of Meteorology has projected that the majority of districts will continue to experience hot and humid conditions.

For specific areas within Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Abbottabad, Balakot, Malakand, DI Khan, Bannu, and Waziristan, the Meteorological Department has raised concerns about the potential for heavy rainfall with strong winds and thundershowers.

Flooding continues in Punjab rivers

From August 9 to 15, the majority of districts in Punjab are expected to experience hot and humid weather conditions, according to the PDMA spokesperson.

Meanwhile, the situation of flooding in the rivers of Punjab persists, as reported by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

The flow of water in the Ravi, Jhelum, and Chenab rivers remains normal, offering a brief respite. However, the Indus River’s water levels are steadily increasing, resulting in a low-level flood situation in Kalabagh and Chishma areas.

The Mangala Dam and Tarbela Dam’s water levels have risen to 94% and 97%, respectively.

The PDMA spokesperson also highlighted an increase in water levels at Khanki and Trimmu along the Chenab River, while the Islam Head region in the Sutlej River continues to experience low-level flooding.