After a continuous dip, rupee starts to stabilise

After a steady rise for almost a week, the US dollar started losing ground against the Pakistani rupee, as it registered a dip on the third day of the business week.

The American currency lost a good 91 paisas on Wednesday afternoon, and reached a value of Rs287 against the rupee.

On Wednesday morning, the dollar had gained a minor nine paisas in the interbank market.

It started the new trading session with Rs288.

On Tuesday, the American dollar continued its upward flight against the Pakistani rupee and reached Rs287.91 at the closing time in interbank trading with an increase of 48 paisas.

On Tuesday morning, the dollar had gained 57 paisas in the interbank market and attained a value of Rs288, as per currency dealers.