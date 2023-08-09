Watch Live
After a continuous dip, rupee starts to stabilise

US dollar loses 91 paisas in interbank market, trades at Rs287
Rizwan Alam Aug 09, 2023
Photo: AFP file

After a steady rise for almost a week, the US dollar started losing ground against the Pakistani rupee, as it registered a dip on the third day of the business week.

The American currency lost a good 91 paisas on Wednesday afternoon, and reached a value of Rs287 against the rupee.

On Wednesday morning, the dollar had gained a minor nine paisas in the interbank market.

It started the new trading session with Rs288.

On Tuesday, the American dollar continued its upward flight against the Pakistani rupee and reached Rs287.91 at the closing time in interbank trading with an increase of 48 paisas.

On Tuesday morning, the dollar had gained 57 paisas in the interbank market and attained a value of Rs288, as per currency dealers.

rupee

dollar

currency

exchange rate

dollar rate

US dollar

