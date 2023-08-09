Govt exit inches closer: PM Shehbaz to advise president on NA dissolution today

In what could mark the end of an era, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is poised to write to President Arif Alvi today, formally advising the dissolution of the National Assembly.

The anticipated move comes as the coalition government faces its final days, opting to dissolve the lower house of the parliament ahead of its constitutional term’s conclusion on August 12.

The motive behind this early dissolution lies in the government’s pursuit of extending the election timeline, a constitutional allowance of 90 days when a premature assembly dissolution occurs.

Article 58 of the Constitution mandates the premier to advise the president on this matter; the president’s approval is required, and if not granted, the assembly automatically dissolves within 48 hours.

“The president shall dissolve the National Assembly if so advised by the prime minister; and the National Assembly shall, unless sooner dissolved, stand dissolved at the expiration of forty-eight hours after the prime minister has so advised,” the constitutional article stipulates.

Since the ousting of the former international cricket star from power in April of the preceding year, Pakistan has been embroiled in a political maelstrom.

The culmination of this upheaval saw his incarceration on corruption charges over the weekend, culminating a months-long crackdown on his political party.

Raja Riaz to meet PM Shehbaz

Meanwhile, opposition leader Raja Riaz and PM Shehbaz will meet to mull over caretaker prime minister’s name.

In an interview given to SAMAA TV, the opposition leader said that there was a 50-50 chance that one of the three names finalized during the meeting.

“If there was not agreement, I will meet with the Prime Minister again at night and the next day,” he said.

Raja Riaz said that the name of the retired bureaucrat and banker has been finalised keeping in mind the country’s economic situation.

Speculation over election delay

Following the unanimous green light given to the 7th digital census by the Council of Common Interests (CCI), and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s announcement about conducting upcoming elections on the basis of the new census.

High-profile figures within the incumbent government have subtly hinted at the potential for a delay in the electoral schedule.

The groundwork for conjecture was laid when both Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Defense Minister Khawaja Asif, in separate statements, suggested the likelihood of a delay due to the necessary redefinition of constituencies following the approved census data, a process that may require additional time.