Pakistan » Balochistan

CTD guns down three terrorists in Zhob

Spokesman says killed terrorists belong to banned group; weapons, other items recovered
Noor Ul Arifeen Aug 09, 2023
Photo: file

The Counter-Terrorism Department in Balochistan conducted an operation in the Zhob area of the province late on Tuesday and killed three terrorists.

According to a CTD spokesperson, an operation was conducted in Murgha Kibzai area of Zhob district on a tip-off about the presence of terrorists.

An exchange of fire took place between the security forces and the terrorists, as a result of which three assailants were killed.

The spokesperson further said that two CTD officials were also injured in the firing by terrorists. They were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to the spokesman, the killed terrorists belonged to a banned organization.

Weapons and other items were also recovered from their possession.

