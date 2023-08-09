CTD guns down three terrorists in Zhob

The Counter-Terrorism Department in Balochistan conducted an operation in the Zhob area of the province late on Tuesday and killed three terrorists.

According to a CTD spokesperson, an operation was conducted in Murgha Kibzai area of Zhob district on a tip-off about the presence of terrorists.

An exchange of fire took place between the security forces and the terrorists, as a result of which three assailants were killed.

The spokesperson further said that two CTD officials were also injured in the firing by terrorists. They were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to the spokesman, the killed terrorists belonged to a banned organization.

Weapons and other items were also recovered from their possession.