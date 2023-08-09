Watch Live
Pakistan » Balochistan

Two FC personnel injured in Quetta blast

Incident took place near the agriculture office
Samaa Web Desk Aug 09, 2023
Two Frontier Corps (FC) personnel were injured in a hand grenade explosion in Sariab area of Quetta on Wednesday.

According to the police, the incident took place near the agriculture office on Sariab Road, where unknown motorcyclists fled after throwing hand grenades.

Two FC personnel posted on duty at the gate were seriously injured in the blast and were shifted to FC Hospital for medical assistance.

The injured officials have been identified as Sanaullah and Rahim Shah. After the incident, police and security forces have cordoned off the area and started searching for the accused.

