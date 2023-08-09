Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Sports » Cricket

Nepal team to reach Pakistan on 22 August for Asia Cup

Nepalese team will prepare for Asia Cup in Karachi
Qadir Khawaja Aug 09, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
PHOTO: AFP/File
PHOTO: AFP/File

Nepal Cricket Team will reach Pakistan for the Asia Cup on 22 August, earlier than their previous schedule, as they requested Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to practice more in Pakistan.

Nepal Board had sent an email to PCB, that they wanted to arrive early. PCB sent them the updated schedule, according to which the Nepalese team will practice from 22 August to 26 August in Karachi.

The visiting team will reach Multan on 27 August and then they would play first match against Pakistan on 30 August.

Nepal board thanked Pakistan for the updated schedule. It will be their first appearance in the Asia Cup.

nepal

Asia Cup 2023

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Taboola ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular