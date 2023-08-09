Nepal team to reach Pakistan on 22 August for Asia Cup

Nepal Cricket Team will reach Pakistan for the Asia Cup on 22 August, earlier than their previous schedule, as they requested Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to practice more in Pakistan.

Nepal Board had sent an email to PCB, that they wanted to arrive early. PCB sent them the updated schedule, according to which the Nepalese team will practice from 22 August to 26 August in Karachi.

The visiting team will reach Multan on 27 August and then they would play first match against Pakistan on 30 August.

Nepal board thanked Pakistan for the updated schedule. It will be their first appearance in the Asia Cup.