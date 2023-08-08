Watch Live
Caroline Wozniacki wins return match after layoff since 2020

Former World No.1 returned to tour after giving birth to two children
AFP Aug 08, 2023
PHOTO: Twitter
Former world number one Caroline Wozniacki made a triumphant comeback in her return to competition after a layoff since January 2020 on Tuesday at the WTA Montreal Open.

The 33-year-old Danish star defeated 115th-ranked Kimberly Birrell of Australia 6-2, 6-2 in her opener at the hardcourt event, a tuneup for the US Open, which starts on August 28 in New York.

Wozniacki, the 2018 Australian Open champion, retired after a third-round loss at the 2020 Australian Open.

She gave birth to two children and became a television commentator but announced a comeback two months ago with plans to compete at the US Open, which begins August 28 in New York.

