Balochistan Assembly passes 96 Acts in five years

Balochistan Assembly five years performance report was presented before the BA session in the farewell session held Tuesday.

According to the report of the Balochistan Assembly, the House was in session for 474 days during five years in which 96 Acts were passed, 196 resolutions were approved, 521 questions were solved, 87 attention notices appeared in the House.

The report said that 36 adjournment motions also became part of the proceedings of the House.

Mir Abdul Qudous Bizenjo became the 15th speaker in the assembly formed after the 2018 elections.

After no confidence in Jam Kamal, Mir Abdul Qudous Bizenjo assumed the position of the 18th Leader of the House.

Opposition leader Malik Sikandar of JUI was an advocate during the five-year constitutional period.

The first session of the 11th elected Balochistan Assembly was held on 13 August 2018.

