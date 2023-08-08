Hockey Team vice captain Rana Waheed hopeful of win against India

Pakistan Hockey Team vice-captain Rana Abdul Waheed said on Tuesday that he is optimistic about Pakistan’s win against India, as spirit of the team is high after winning previous match against China.

Rana Abdul Waheed requested the whole nation in a video message that they should pray for the team, as Indian team is very strong but Pakistan team is well prepared as well.

He added that a win would give them a place in the semifinal. Pakistan team has five points after playing four matches as they defeated China in last match and drew with South Korea and Japan.

Pakistan would have to win or draw to confirm their place in the semifinal whereas they will have to hope that Japan does not win against China, in case Pakistan lose to India.

Pakistan and India, both have won the Asian Champions Trophy title three times, so one of them would be hoping to break the record and win it four times.