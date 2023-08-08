Balochistan Assembly passes resolution against undercounting in census

The Balochistan Assembly on Tuesday passed a joint condemnation resolution over under-representation of the province’s population in the new census.

The resolution was presented by Balochistan National Party (BNP) Awami’s Provincial Agriculture Minister Asad Baloch, who said that the population of Balochistan was recorded as 20 million in the digital census.

However, he noted that Council of Common Interests (CCI) approved provincial population at 10.7 million.

Members belonging to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI), Balochistan National Party (BNP), Awami National Party (ANP) and other political parties supported the resolution condemning the census.

They said that undercounting of Balochistan’s population would have a negative impact on the province’s development.

They also said that the population of Quetta has also been reduced from 3.5 million to 2.5 million. This would further deprive the city of much-needed resources, they maintained.

The resolution called for the federal government to revise the census data and to ensure that Balochistan’s population is accurately represented.

It also demanded the government to take steps to address the underdevelopment of the province.

However, MPA Nasrullah Khan Zayrai objected to the resolution, saying that his name had been included without his consent. He walked out of the assembly in protest.

Following this, the assembly session was adjourned.