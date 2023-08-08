Planning Minister stresses on sustainable development

Ministry of Planning Development & Special Initiatives awarded ‘Development Leadership Awards’ to the 75 people and 60,000 internships to young graduates empowering them with on-job training and valuable work experience through the PM’s ‘Ba-Ikhtiyar Naujawan’ Internship Program in a ceremony Tuesday.

The ceremony was attended by the Secretary Planning Ministry, Syed Zafar Ali Shah, Chief Economist, the awardees, students and people from different walks of life. Federal Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives Professor Ahsa Iqbal was the chief guest at the occasion.

The awards were categorized into a high achiever (over 40 years of age) who have contributed significantly to the socioeconomic development of Pakistan, Emerging Young Leaders of the country (under 40 years of age) who will lead our way to prosperity and Overseas Pakistanis who have dedicated their resources to Pakistan’s development.

Ba-Ikhtiyar Naujawan Internship Program (BNIP) is an initiative launched by the Ministry of Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, aimed at empowering the youth. The program’s objective is to offer 60,000 paid internships to young graduates. Each internship will last for a duration of 6-12 months.

During this period, candidates will receive both off-job and on-job training, which will equip them with marketable skills and practical experience. Additionally, a monthly stipend ranging from Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 40,000 will be provided.

This program presents a remarkable opportunity for young graduates to gain valuable work experience and enhance their prospects in the job market, explained Rafiullah Kakar, Member (Social Sector & Devolution) at the Planning Commission, who implemented this project in a short span of time.

These awards highlight the profound impact that dedicated individuals and organizations can make in promoting economic development, social prosperity, and a healthier society, remarked the Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, while addressing the participants during a ceremony. This recognition serves as an inspiration to our young generation, instilling hope and optimism, said the Minister, while lauding their contributing for the country’s development. Ahsan Iqbal said that the government has taken various initiatives to the country’s youth which include the Skill Development program worth Rs10 Billion, which establishes partnerships with skill training providers to address the skills gap and promote modern and ICT-based skills.

He said that with an allocation of Rs75 Billion for the Higher Education Commission (HEC), we aim to promote access and quality in higher education.

This includes initiating 5,000 scholarships for students from erstwhile-FATA’s marginalized areas in KP province and 75 scholarships for most talented students in top-25 world universities of the world, ensuring our best and brightest receive world-class education and exposure.