West Indies win toss, bat in 3rd T20 against India

West Indies captain Rovman Powell won the toss and chose to bat first in the third T20 against India in Guyana on Tuesday.

West Indies have a 2-0 lead in the five-match series after edging the opener by four runs followed by Sunday’s dramatic two-wicket win.

The home side made one change, with Roston Chase in for the injured Jason Holder.

“Jason Holder picked up a niggle in his knee, the medical staff suggested he get a break,” said Powell.

He added: “The guys are very excited. We are on the doorsteps of victory. The guys are very optimistic. Hopefully things go well.”

India made two changes, handing a debut to Yashasvi Jaiswal, who replaces Ishan Kishan, with Kuldeep Yadav coming in for Ravi Bishnoi.

India captain Hardik Pandya said after the toss: “We were looking to bat. We have some plans to keep things simple to him (West Indies’ Nicholas Pooran, who scored a brilliant 67 on Sunday).

“Hope he misses and mistimes one and gets out. We’ll try to keep things simple.”

West Indies are targeting to win their first series of two or more matches against India in any format since 2016.

The tourists won the preceding two-Test series 1-0 before beating the West Indies 2-1 in the ODIs.