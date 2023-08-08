Two more bills sail through NA

The ongoing session of the National Assembly has witnessed a remarkable surge in legislative activity, with record numbers of bills being enacted, as two more bills gained approval, the Lower House is set to convene a farewell session on Wednesday.

Chaired by Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf, the National Assembly conducted a meeting during which a supplementary agenda was introduced, leading to the passage of two additional bills.

Among these bills were the Islamabad Nature Conservation and Wildlife Management Bill 2023, as well as the WAPDA University Islamabad Bill 2.

The session saw Minister of Communications Asad Mahmood expressing concerns about the existing legislative procedures. In response, Mohsin Dawar emphasized the importance of democratic representatives upholding respect for the Parliament.

Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf informed the House about plans for a group photo and dinner, fostering a sense of unity among members. The meeting was adjourned, and it is scheduled to resume at 2 pm tomorrow.