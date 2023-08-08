Court bans sale, purchase and use of vuvuzela in Karachi

On the occasion of Independence Day in Karachi, a Malir Court ordered against buying, selling and using of vuvuzelas in port city.

Vuvuzela is a small plastic musical instrument resembling a trumpet and blowing into it create loud sound.

Judicial Magistrate Malir Syed Anwar Ali Shah issued instructions to Station House Officer (SHO) Sharif Goth and Sachal and ordered Karachi Police to take action under Section 192 of the Criminal Code.

Judicial Magistrate Anwar Ali Shah said that action should be taken against those who sell and play vuvuzelas because people would be disturbed on Independence Day.

The vuvuzela has become a so common among youth and children who blow it to celebrate Independence Day.