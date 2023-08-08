Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

Court bans sale, purchase and use of vuvuzela in Karachi

Judicial Magistrate Malir Syed Anwar Ali Shah police for order compliance
Samaa Web Desk Aug 08, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

On the occasion of Independence Day in Karachi, a Malir Court ordered against buying, selling and using of vuvuzelas in port city.

Vuvuzela is a small plastic musical instrument resembling a trumpet and blowing into it create loud sound.

Judicial Magistrate Malir Syed Anwar Ali Shah issued instructions to Station House Officer (SHO) Sharif Goth and Sachal and ordered Karachi Police to take action under Section 192 of the Criminal Code.

Judicial Magistrate Anwar Ali Shah said that action should be taken against those who sell and play vuvuzelas because people would be disturbed on Independence Day.

The vuvuzela has become a so common among youth and children who blow it to celebrate Independence Day.

independence day

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Taboola ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular