National Peace Committee for Interfaith Pakistan members join IPP

**A delegation of the National Peace Committee for Interfaith Pakistan on Tuesday met with senior leader of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Mian Khalid Mehmood on Tuesday.

The delegation was led by Allama Zahid Al-Rashidi, who announced that he and his colleagues would be joining the IPP.

The other members of the delegation included Syed Khalid, Hussain Shah, Rana Imtiaz, Rana Shehbaz, Malik Abrar, Muhammad Waqar Joya, Rauf Butt, and Muhammad Sharafat.

They all expressed their confidence in the IPP and its leadership of Jahangir Khan Tareen and Abdul Aleem Khan.

Allama Zahid Al-Rashidi said that he had been impressed by the IPP’s commitment to peace and interfaith harmony.

He said that he believed the party was the best hope for Pakistan to achieve its true potential.

Sameul Shehzad, a political activist from Lahore Walton Cantt Ward 8, also announced that he would be joining the IPP.

He said that he was confident that the party would be able to bring about positive change in Pakistan.

Political activists Ali Raza Mughal and Ahmar Ejaz also announced their decision to join the IPP.

Mian Khalid Mehmood welcomed the new members to the IPP.

He said that they were all valuable assets to the party and that he was confident that they would play a significant role in its future success.

The IPP leadership said that they were grateful for the support of the new members and that they were confident that together they could build a better future for Pakistan.