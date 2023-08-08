ECP declares Imran Khan disqualified for five years

Further adding to the woes of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday ruled to disqualify Imran Khan as the party chairman for five years.

A formal notification of disqualification has been issued by the electoral watchdog.

Furthermore, the commission has officially de-notified the PTI chairman from the NA-45 Kurram constituency.

The verdict from an additional district sessions judge in Islamabad found the PTI chairman guilty of corrupt practices, leading to the decision by the electoral watchdog.

In accordance with the court’s ruling, the Imran Khan has been sentenced to three years in prison and fined Rs100,000.

This disqualification stems from Article 63(1)(h) of the Constitution, as cited by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Earlier today, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had nominated detained ex-prime minister Imran Khan as indefinite chairman of the party.

The decision was taken during the meeting of PTI’s core committee on Tuesday.

Notably, the move comes at a time when Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is reviewing to strip Imran Khan of party chairmanship following his conviction in Toshakhana case.

A notification in this regard is likely to be issued this week.

A tweet by the party’s official X handle read the contents of the resolution that was approved by the core committee.

On Saturday, Imran Khan was arrested the second time in three months from his Zaman Park residence, moments after the Islamabad sessions court sentenced him to three-year imprisonment and disqualified him for five years in the Toshakhana criminal case.

Imran Khan was transferred to Attock Jail as part of his detention where his medical examination was conducted.

The written verdict on the three-year arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan has been issued.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar issued a four-page judgment, wherein he says that the defence counsel did not present any arguments on the maintainability of the Toshakhana case.

The verdict said that the application is rejected based on the arguments of May 5 and July 8.

The complainant presented satisfactory evidence regarding the case, it added, and also said that the complainant’s evidence proved the allegations against the PTI chief.

It is proved that the accused submitted false record to the election commission, the verdict said, adding that false record of Toshakhana gifts from 2018-19 and 2019-20 was submitted.

False record related to Form B was also submitted in 2020-21, the decision said.

The PTI chief misused the gifts bought from the state repository, the verdict said, adding Imran Khan committed dishonesty regarding the Toshakhana.

The record of gifts taken from Toshakhana case proved to be false, the judge wrote in his decision, adding that there was no doubt about the dishonesty of the PTI chairman.