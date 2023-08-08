PM says NA dissolution advice to be sent to President tomorrow

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that he will forward an advice to the President Arif Avli for the dissolution of the National Assembly as after that a caretaker government will be formed.

He was addressing a ceremony at Convention Center Islamabad regarding Solar Tube wells to uplift the agricultural landscape of country for economy’s prosperity.

National Assembly Opposition leader Raja Riaz said that the opposition has finalized three names for the caretaker prime minister, and there will be a final say on consultation during meeting with PM on Wednesday.

In an interview given to SAMAA TV, the opposition leader said that there was a 50-50 chance that one of the three names finalized during the meeting.

“If there was not agreement, I will meet with the Prime Minister again at night and the next day,” he said.

Raja Riaz said that the name of the retired bureaucrat and banker has been finalized keeping in mind the country’s economic situation.

It is pertinent to note that meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and opposition leader Raja Riaz will be held Tuesday regarding.