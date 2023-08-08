Tristan Tate says this about Pakistan, Imran Khan

Tristan Tate has voiced his support for detained Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan.

Notably, the PTI chairman is currently in jail after being convicted in the Toshakhana case. However, his supporters believe that the government has detained him out of political vendetta.

It is apparent that Andrew Tate’s brother believes the same.

In a tweet on platform X, Tristan Tate foremost said that ‘he is not a Pakistani’.

“I am not a Pakistani,” he said in his tweet. However, Tate revealed that he was outraged at the treatment of Pakistani government with Imran Khan.

“But I share their outrage at what is happening to @ImranKhanPTI. Of course I am powerless to help, but I hope the people of Pakistan somehow reverse this vile injustice.”

However, he hoped that the people of Pakistan will step up to reverse it.