Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Sports » Cricket

Zaka Ashraf visits Jahangir Tareen to condole death of his brother

Ali Tareen, Awn Chaudhry and other PCB officials were also present
Qadir Khawaja Aug 08, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
PHOTO: File
PHOTO: File

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Head Zaka Ashraf visited Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Patron-in-chief Jahangir Tareen’s residence to condole his brother’s demise.

Ali Khan Tareen, Awn Chaudhry and other officials of PCB, including the Chief Operating Officer (COO) Salman Naseer, Brigadier (R) Sajid, Naila Bhatti, Zakir Khan, Junaid Zia and Umar Farooq were also present.

They prayed for the elevation of ranks of the departed soul in Jannah and granting patience to the bereaved family.

jahangir tareen

zaka ashraf

Alamgir Tareen

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Taboola ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular