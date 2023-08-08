PMLN to provide ‘pens, laptops & degrees’ to students: Maryam

PML-N Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired a meeting for re-organization of Muslim Youth Federation (MYF) and a conducted a detailed interviews for five long hours for the new appointments in MYF.

She said PMLN has been willing to give pens, laptops and degrees in the hands of the youth as guns, abuse and misogyny are not the culture of PMLN.

She tasked the federation office bearers to connect the students with the party as much as possible as 65 percent of country’s population consists of youth and students should be given prominent place in the party.

“It is necessary for the PML-N to take good decisions for the betterment of the youth and a better future,” she added.

PMLN senior leader said under the leadership of Mian Nawaz Sharif, students were given laptops and loans worth billions of rupees to the youth for dignified employment.