Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

PMLN to provide ‘pens, laptops & degrees’ to students: Maryam

MNS chairs reorganization of Muslim Youth Federation
Samaa Web Desk Aug 08, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
PMLN Maryam Nawaz Sharif. PHOTO/FILE
PMLN Maryam Nawaz Sharif. PHOTO/FILE

PML-N Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired a meeting for re-organization of Muslim Youth Federation (MYF) and a conducted a detailed interviews for five long hours for the new appointments in MYF.

She said PMLN has been willing to give pens, laptops and degrees in the hands of the youth as guns, abuse and misogyny are not the culture of PMLN.

She tasked the federation office bearers to connect the students with the party as much as possible as 65 percent of country’s population consists of youth and students should be given prominent place in the party.

“It is necessary for the PML-N to take good decisions for the betterment of the youth and a better future,” she added.

PMLN senior leader said under the leadership of Mian Nawaz Sharif, students were given laptops and loans worth billions of rupees to the youth for dignified employment.

pmln

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Taboola ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular