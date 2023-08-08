Quetta firing claims three lives of same family

Three members of the same family were gunned down in a firing incident occurred in Quetta.

The dead included husband, his wife and their children.

The three members of the same family in Quetta, the incident took place on Eastern Bypass where unknown assailants on motorcycle shot and killed Abdul Khaliq, his wife and four-year-old child Hamza.

The family members said that they have no enmity with anyone and the attackers should be arrested.