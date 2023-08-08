Videos » Game Set Match Game Set Match with Sawera Pasha & Faisal Ilyas | SAMAA TV | 08 August 2023 Game Set Match with Sawera Pasha & Faisal Ilyas | SAMAA TV | 08 August 2023 Aug 08, 2023 Game Set Match with Sawera Pasha & Faisal Ilyas | SAMAA TV | 08 August 2023 Taboola Taboola ads will show in this div Recommended In farewell speech at GHQ, PM lauds army’s sacrifices for country Gold per tola prices witness decline in Pakistan Govt informs IMF of plan to collect additional Rs721bn from power consumers this year Related Stories Human tragedy at sea: The high price paid by migrants seeking a better life in Europe Banish dark circles: Say hello to fresh, rejuvenated eyes! Bunji Hydropower project collects dust for 17 years Most Popular James Webb telescope image presents puzzling question mark shape in space British Aviation Security team commends Islamabad Airport’s world-class security measures Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer’ receives rave reviews, a treat for superstar fans