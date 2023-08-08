PTI declares Imran Khan ‘indefinite chairman of party’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has nominated detained ex-prime minister Imran Khan as indefinite chairman of the party.

The decision was taken during the meeting of PTI’s core committee on Tuesday.

Notably, the move comes at a time when Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is reviewing to strip Imran Khan of party chairmanship following his conviction in Toshakhana case.

A notification in this regard is likely to be issued this week.

A tweet by the party’s official X handle read the contents of the resolution that was approved by the core committee.

It said that Imran Khan - who is also the founder of PTI - propagated political awareness among the people and holds distinction for his services for Pakistan.

It is said that the former prime minister made PTI the biggest and most popular political party in the country, in addition to his work to promote a positive image of Islam on the world stage and combat Islamophobia.

Hence, PTI declared Imran Khan as ‘indefinite chairman of the party’.