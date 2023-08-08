In farewell speech at GHQ, PM lauds army’s sacrifices for country

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has paid rich tribute to the shuhada, ghazi and their families for their selfless sacrifices and contributions made for the defence of the motherland.

He was addressing a ceremony to pay tribute to the Shuhada and Ghazi at Army Auditorium at GHQ in Rawalpindi Tuesday.

The prime minister appreciated the role of Armed Forces in protecting the territorial integrity of the country and robustly fighting the menace of terrorism across Pakistan.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said that Pakistan came out of the most difficult situations and immense efforts have been made in the last few months.

“I am grateful to the Army Chief General Asim Munir for his cooperation. The army chief asked to work for the development of the country as soon as he assumed the post,” the prime minister revealed.

He said now billions of dollars of investment will come from all over the world via SIFC.

The premier said Shuhada and Ghazis are our pride and their respect and honour are binding on each Pakistani.

Shehbaz Sharif, “We must never forget that the peace and freedom we enjoy today is due to the ultimate sacrifices rendered by these brave sons of soil. I salute their families for sacrificing their loved ones for Pakistan.”

Prime Minister said, “It is now our earnest duty that we realise the supreme sacrifices of our Shuhada and Ghazis into prosperity and well-being of each Pakistani.”

He further said those who resorted to desecration of monuments of Shuhada, their faces will remain blackened in the history of this country and proud people of Pakistan will never forget them.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister distributed cheques of special financial assistance amongst 70 families of martyrs and 30 War Wounded Persons. Laptops were also distributed amongst the wards of Shuhada undergoing their academic pursuits.

Earlier, upon his arrival, the Prime Minister, who made farewell visit to the GHQ, was received by the Chief of Army Staff, General Syed Asim Munir.

The Prime Minister met with the Principal Staff Officers and was presented with the Guard of Honour. He also laid floral wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada.

Upon arrival, PM was received by the COAS. PM met with the Principal Staff Officers (PSOs) and was presented with the Guard of Honour and laid floral wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada.

He was also the Chief Guest at a ceremony organised to pay tribute to the Shuhadas and Ghazis at Army Auditorium.