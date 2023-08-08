Pakistan Railways suspends 6 officials in wake of Hazara Express train tragedy

Pakistan Railways took swift action on Tuesday by suspending six suspected officials over the Hazara Express accident.

The railway authority, in an effort to ensure accountability and uphold safety standards, identified six employees whose alleged negligence may have contributed to the tragic incident.

These suspensions come as a response to preliminary findings that suggest lapses in the execution of their duties may have played a role in the accident.

Among those suspended, two officers holding grade 18 positions and one officer with a grade 17 rank were placed on administrative leave.

Divisional Executive Engineer of Sukkur Hafiz Badrul Arfeen, Assistant Executive Engineer of Nawabshah and Power Controller of Kotri Basheer Ahmed were among the officials suspended.

Similarly, the suspension list also includes Atif Ashfaq of Karachi Diesel Workshop and Arif, a permanent inspector from Shahdadpur.

Additionally, Kangle Ghulam Muhammad, who played a role in rigging operations, was also suspended.