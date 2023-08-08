Rizwana torture case: Suspect Somia sent to jail on judicial remand

The Islamabad District and Sessions Court rejected the plea for a physical remand of Somia Asim and sent her to jail on judicial remand.

The court was hearing a case of torture on teen domestic worker Rizwana allegedly by the administrative officer of the Islamabad Judicial Complex and his wife Somia Asim.

The prosecution’s request for physical remand of Somia Asim was rejected, and the court announced its reserved verdict on her physical remand application.

The court sent Somia Asim to jail on judicial remand.

It also directed the police to produce the suspect again on August 22.

Earlier, during the hearing, Somia said in the court that because of her awful media trial, she wanted to die by suicide.

“I have no such role in this case as is being presented,” she claimed.

Somia’s lawyer asked the court to forbid the media from making videos of the suspect.

The court also allowed Somia to meet her family members for 10 minutes.

Judge Shaista Kundi remarked that the law allows physical remand of a woman suspect only in two cases: attempted murder and murder.

The prosecutor said they had to collect the receipts of wages paid to the teenage domestic worker.

The defence lawyer denied that the girl was ever employed by his client.

The judge said even if they had to get a video they should get it from the Safe City Authority.

“I cannot grant you a physical remand based on media hype only,” Judge Kundi remarked.

Somia told the court she was ready to cooperate in every way, urging that she not be tortured as she was also a mother of three.

She accused the investigators of mentally torturing her after summoning her at 11:30pm.

The investigating officer clarified that no such thing happened.

The judge also asked the prosecution why they were asking for a remand.