Govt decides 15-year outsourcing plan for Islamabad International Airport

The federal government made a significant decision on Tuesday to initiate the outsourcing of operations at the Islamabad International Airport for 15 years.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) issued an international tender directing to submit all applications by November 8.

A few days ago, efforts to find common ground between civil aviation employees and the government on the contentious issue of airport outsourcing have fallen short, leaving the employees’ union, JIKA, no choice but to persist with their protest until their demands are met.

Addressing the media during the protest, JIKA Secretary Sheikh Khalid made it clear that under no circumstances would they allow the outsourcing of airports.

He reiterated that the protest movement would endure until their demands are acknowledged and approved.